Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $169.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACLS opened at $127.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

