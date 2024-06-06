Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $260.00

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 252 ($3.23), with a volume of 43482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251 ($3.22).

Aurora Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 245.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242. The stock has a market cap of £192.53 million, a PE ratio of 359.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Aurora Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.97. Aurora Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 428.57%.

About Aurora Investment Trust

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

