Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Price Target Increased to $6.25 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.00 to $6.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 390.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATOS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Atossa Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ATOS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.28. 454,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,774. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $160.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atossa Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jonathan Finn bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATOS. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

