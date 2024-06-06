ATB Capital Analysts Give Capital Power (TSE:CPX) a C$40.00 Price Target

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$40.00 price target by equities research analysts at ATB Capital in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s previous close.

CPX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.64.

Capital Power stock traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$39.79. The company had a trading volume of 191,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,336. The firm has a market cap of C$5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.37. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$33.90 and a 1 year high of C$45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.93. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 19.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.1603928 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.80 per share, with a total value of C$179,005.00. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 5,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.80 per share, with a total value of C$179,005.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

