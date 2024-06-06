Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $12.46 Million

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Astrafer has a market capitalization of $12.46 million and $54,104.34 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Astrafer has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Astrafer token can now be bought for about $0.0793 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,073,863 tokens. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.07757846 USD and is down -26.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $52,879.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

