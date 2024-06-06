AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 418,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 328,750 shares.The stock last traded at $34.19 and had previously closed at $34.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMK

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

(Get Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.