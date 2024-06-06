ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.32 on August 2nd

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3209 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

ASE Technology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 60.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. ASE Technology has a payout ratio of 72.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ASE Technology to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

ASX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. 5,190,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

