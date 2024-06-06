Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 10900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Ascendant Resources from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.82, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

