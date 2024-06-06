Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Asana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $13.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. Asana has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $181,161.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 1,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Asana by 12.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Asana by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 27.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Asana by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

