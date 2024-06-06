Armistice Capital LLC Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $54,068.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,654 shares of company stock valued at $201,496. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

