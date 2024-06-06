Armistice Capital LLC Takes Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Choice Hotels International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.2 %

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $112.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

