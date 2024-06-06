Armistice Capital LLC Sells 224,000 Shares of IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT)

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,924,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.92% of IO Biotech worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of IO Biotech from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $1.21 on Thursday. IO Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other IO Biotech news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 658,809 shares of IO Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $803,746.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,429,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,403,927.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

