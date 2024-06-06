Armistice Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

