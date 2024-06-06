Armistice Capital LLC Invests $9.57 Million in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,568,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Esperion Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

ESPR opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

