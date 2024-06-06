Armistice Capital LLC Invests $9.57 Million in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,568,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Esperion Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.
Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %
ESPR opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.40.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Esperion Therapeutics
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Lululemon Stock Rallying Back to Its True Value
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.