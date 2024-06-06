Armistice Capital LLC Invests $2.24 Million in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 436,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.27% of enVVeno Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in enVVeno Medical by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get enVVeno Medical alerts:

enVVeno Medical Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NVNO opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.05. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

enVVeno Medical ( NASDAQ:NVNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Hamed Alavi sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $51,837.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.