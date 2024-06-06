Armistice Capital LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 268,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Zevra Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a negative net margin of 181.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.