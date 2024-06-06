Armistice Capital LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,426,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CKPT. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.62.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

