Armistice Capital LLC Buys New Stake in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.62% of BioSig Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30,928 shares during the period. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioSig Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BSGM opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

