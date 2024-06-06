Armistice Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Zura Bio were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zura Bio by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 404,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 244,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zura Bio

In related news, Director Amit Munshi acquired 159,744 shares of Zura Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 777,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,211.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zura Bio news, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amit Munshi purchased 159,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $499,998.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 777,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,211.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 250,926 shares of company stock worth $1,030,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ ZURA opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. Zura Bio Limited has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. Research analysts anticipate that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZURA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Further Reading

