Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $87,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,793,392.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Airbnb Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,955,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,831. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.47 and its 200-day moving average is $149.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Airbnb
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.