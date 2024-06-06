Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.84

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 3400999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 116,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 851,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 42,469 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,441,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after acquiring an additional 708,568 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 166,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 130,772 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 41,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.