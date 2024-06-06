Ardor (ARDR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.20 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0922 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $92.06 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00051645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00010525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00017091 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

