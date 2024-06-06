Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $100.48 and last traded at $100.62. Approximately 174,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,751,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

