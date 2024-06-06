Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,552,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,564,000 after acquiring an additional 49,944 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,513,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 132,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ACGL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $99.68 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.33. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.