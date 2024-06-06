Anuradha Muralidharan Sells 17,520 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 17,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,377 shares in the company, valued at $119,065.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anuradha Muralidharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 21,118 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $30,198.74.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 2,816 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $5,378.56.

On Friday, March 15th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 608 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,216.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $43,000.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 16,584 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $35,489.76.

Expensify Stock Performance

EXFY remained flat at $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 15.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 433.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 85,931 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 93.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

