Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,572 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Antero Midstream worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,534,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,745,000 after acquiring an additional 135,163 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 6,076,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,785,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,704,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,592 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,265,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,135,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 413,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,428. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

