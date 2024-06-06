Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 14,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $43.40. 8,354,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,859,532. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

