Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes $120,000 Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 121,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 25,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DNP traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 427,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,522. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $10.53.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

