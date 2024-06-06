Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 94 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $6.20 on Wednesday, hitting $361.09. 861,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $342.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $361.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.