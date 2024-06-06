Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 31,264 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 31,264 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.74.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.81. 3,877,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,904,836. The stock has a market cap of $234.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $217.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

