Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 29,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.57. 2,373,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,126. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.21. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

