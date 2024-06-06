Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $536.36. 3,753,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,654. The business’s fifty day moving average is $519.97 and its 200 day moving average is $499.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $538.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

