Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

ESGU traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,339. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.36. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

