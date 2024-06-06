Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,332 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after buying an additional 342,218 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.87.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

VLO traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,416. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

