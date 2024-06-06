Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New $749,000 Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,186 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $70,990,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR stock traded up $55.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,694.69. 1,091,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,371. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $266.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.94 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,439.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,004.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,793.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,201.07, for a total value of $6,005,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,201.07, for a total transaction of $6,005,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,364 shares of company stock valued at $78,474,756 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

