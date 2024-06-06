Annex Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.23.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,225. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.57 and its 200-day moving average is $172.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

