Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $122.46 Million in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,260,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,460,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.1% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.75% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,634,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,820,000 after buying an additional 3,487,001 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,427,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,327 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,072,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 214,020.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 852,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 851,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,008,000.

IQLT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.67. 285,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,275. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

