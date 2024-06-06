Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,402 shares of company stock valued at $17,607,288 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.76. 501,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,659. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.66. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $121.39. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

