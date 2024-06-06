Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average is $68.20.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

