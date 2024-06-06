Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $10.46 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,125 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $207.55. 333,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.26 and a 12 month high of $211.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

