Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 420.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the third quarter worth $218,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 18,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,436. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.75 and a 1 year high of $74.79.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $351.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.92 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kforce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

