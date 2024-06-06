Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 877.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,755 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $70,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH stock remained flat at $103.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 732,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,429. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $111.87.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

