Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,643,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 86,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,748,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,168. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.94.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

