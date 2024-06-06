Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 24,288 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of A. O. Smith worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $108,176,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in A. O. Smith by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,173,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,716,000 after buying an additional 487,742 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 94.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 548,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after buying an additional 266,558 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 460.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 264,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 217,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 30.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 769,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 178,707 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE:AOS traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,727. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.