Andy Dignan Sells 5,731 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $265,345.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Five9 Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,241. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Five9 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

