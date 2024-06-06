Analysts Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Price Target at $48.36

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.36.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Scotiabank upped their target price on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

