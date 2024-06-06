Analysts Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) PT at C$52.15

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Get BCE alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BCE

BCE Trading Up 0.3 %

BCE opened at C$47.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.82. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$43.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.99.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.09 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.0157895 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.998 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 207.81%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.