Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 181.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,489 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.97. 563,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

