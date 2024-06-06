Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after buying an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $486,631,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,495,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,572,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,782,000 after purchasing an additional 685,190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.21. 388,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,663. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1787 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

