Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.3% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,956,000 after buying an additional 605,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $4,595,559,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,025,000 after acquiring an additional 251,516 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 306,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $448.65. 729,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $458.57 and a 200-day moving average of $448.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,202,908 shares of company stock valued at $996,498,378 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

